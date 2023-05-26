Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed by White Lake propane explosion

A propane tank explosion injured two people and a dog in White Lake (Credit: MGN)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman killed by a propane explosion in White Lake.

58-year-old Pam Elliot was one of two people injured in the explosion. She was transported to the hospital, but died of her injuries.

A visitation is planned for May 29th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Camp Clearwater.

The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Elliot will be buried in Willard at Aekins Family Cemetery.