UPDATE: Woman dies from injuries sustained in White Lake propane explosion

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — A woman has died from injuries sustained in an explosion in White Lake Monday afternoon.

Two people and a dog were injured in a propane explosion occurring in the Camp Clearwater Campground as they were filling a propane cylinder.

A 58-year-old White Lake woman was transported to the hospital but died.

A 49-year-old Riegelwood man and his dog were treated and released.

The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety Division has opened an inspection into the fatality.