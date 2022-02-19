Furniture and household items needed for displaced residents

(Photo: NHC)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — You can help more than 150 local families displaced due to extensive mold remediation.

New Hanover County, Wilmington Housing Authority, City of Wilmington, Good Shepherd Center, Leading into New Communities (LINC), and the Resiliency Task Force are partnering to collect new or gently used furniture and select household items.

Community members interested in donating can bring accepted items to a drop-off location at the old city fire station located at 3933 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, February 23 from 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Items being dropped off will only be accepted during those dates at those times.

Additional dates and times for donations will be established in the coming weeks as needed, and will be posted at Diversity.NHCgov.com and announced through the county’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

If you are unable to donate items but would like to assist financially, contributions can be made to the housing authority’s nonprofit. Directions on how to donate can be viewed here.

Gently used or new items being accepted:

Sofas

Love seats

Coffee tables

End tables

Lamps

Arm chairs

Dining tables

Dining chairs

Bed frames

Nightstands

Dressers

Bookshelves

Dishes

Kitchen and cooking utensils

Cups and glasses

Mugs

Pots and pans

Baking sheets

Baking pans

Small appliances (coffee pots, microwaves, etc.)

New items being accepted:

Pillows

Bedding (new sheets, comforters, blankets, etc. – all sizes)

Mattresses (all sizes)

Towels

Washcloths

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)

Please note: clothing, décor, rugs, electronics, large appliances and toys, along with furniture that is broken, torn, badly stained, has pet damage or smells unpleasant cannot be accepted.