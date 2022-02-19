Furniture and household items needed for displaced residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — You can help more than 150 local families displaced due to extensive mold remediation.
New Hanover County, Wilmington Housing Authority, City of Wilmington, Good Shepherd Center, Leading into New Communities (LINC), and the Resiliency Task Force are partnering to collect new or gently used furniture and select household items.
Community members interested in donating can bring accepted items to a drop-off location at the old city fire station located at 3933 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington at the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, February 23 from 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday March 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Items being dropped off will only be accepted during those dates at those times.
Additional dates and times for donations will be established in the coming weeks as needed, and will be posted at Diversity.NHCgov.com and announced through the county’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
If you are unable to donate items but would like to assist financially, contributions can be made to the housing authority’s nonprofit. Directions on how to donate can be viewed here.
Gently used or new items being accepted:
- Sofas
- Love seats
- Coffee tables
- End tables
- Lamps
- Arm chairs
- Dining tables
- Dining chairs
- Bed frames
- Nightstands
- Dressers
- Bookshelves
- Dishes
- Kitchen and cooking utensils
- Cups and glasses
- Mugs
- Pots and pans
- Baking sheets
- Baking pans
- Small appliances (coffee pots, microwaves, etc.)
New items being accepted:
- Pillows
- Bedding (new sheets, comforters, blankets, etc. – all sizes)
- Mattresses (all sizes)
- Towels
- Washcloths
- Cleaning supplies
- Toiletries
- Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)
Please note: clothing, décor, rugs, electronics, large appliances and toys, along with furniture that is broken, torn, badly stained, has pet damage or smells unpleasant cannot be accepted.