Gator takes a swim at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area

1/8 Alligator at Fort Fisher (Photo: Brandie Anderson)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Wildlife of all kinds seem to enjoy the coast, including this small gator that wandered into the surf at Fort Fisher.

Brandie Anderson spotted the alligator on Sunday.

The gator was on the south end of Fort Fisher, on the four wheel drive section of the beach. Anderson said it came up on shore and then swam down to Marker 44.

While it’s not a common animal you see at the beach, wildlife experts say it’s not out of the question to see alligators pop up in the surf from time to time.