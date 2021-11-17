Glow with the Flow at the Neon Bike Brigade

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of glowing bikes will take to the streets of Carolina Beach Saturday to benefit Ocean Cure. The event begins in the afternoon with fun for the whole family, takes a ride through town, and ends with a party near the Boardwalk.

The fun begins at 3pm at the Carolina Beach Lake Park. You can enjoy vendors, wine and beer, live music from Chris Pearson before the ride. At sunset it is the release of the neon and the brigade begins. Bikers travel a 45 minute route through the streets of Carolina beach to end at the finish line near the SeaWitch Cafe at 7pm. A celebration follows that with live 90s music from The Conspiracy.

All ticket proceeds, sponsorships, and raffles go directly to Ocean Cure.

Ocean Cure provides adaptive surfing equipment, beach wheel chairs, accessible beach matting, and adaptive paddling equipment to people from across the country to enjoy the beach. It also funds camps and end-of-life moments for people who want to enjoy the ocean once more before they die.

To get more information, donate, or get tickets to the Neon Bike Brigade click here.