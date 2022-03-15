Go Fish! Eating safer from the Cape Fear River event

A community event to promote eating safer fish from the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On March 27th 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, the New Hanover County Arboretum will host “Go Fish! Eating Safer from the Cape Fear River” a community event open to the public.

Organized by Cape Fear River Watch, the Duke University Superfund Research Center, North Carolina State Cooperative Extension and the North Carolina Coastal Federation, as well as other community partners, the “Go Fish!” event is part of Cape Fear River Fish Consumption Month (more details here).

The event will be hosted by DJ Sammy Figgs, and will include community speakers and outreach activities, lawn games, childrens’ activities, local food trucks Poor Piggys BBQ and T’Geaux Boys, and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines.

The Cape Fear River is listed as an impaired waterway by the US Environmental Protection Agency and fish from the river “may contain chemical contaminants that can harm the health of people who eat them, particularly children.”

However, fishing from the river is culturally important to many and provides a low-cost source of protein. The purpose of the event and the month as a whole is to educate the public about ways to reduce the health risks from eating fish from the Cape Fear River by choosing safer fish species and the preparation methods that reduce the amount of contaminants.

These events are part of the Stop Check Enjoy! outreach campaign.

Simultaneous translation will be provided for Spanish speakers. Parking is on-site but limited so please consider carpooling or using public transportation.

For more information, click here.