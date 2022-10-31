Go-Fund-Me for elderly Leland couple’s burned home surpasses goal amount

LELAND, NC (WWAY)- An update to a story we brought you last week on an elderly Leland couple who lost their home in a fire; the Go-Fund-Me that was organized for them has surpassed the goal amount of 68 thousand dollars.

With more than 600 donations, more than 74 thousand dollars have been raised for Pearl and Lenwood Ballard to buy a new home, which was purchased on Friday.

With the extra money, a lawnmower, furniture, clothing, and other household items will be purchased for the couple.

On Sunday, contractors met with the couple to begin clearing the land and fixing up their new home.