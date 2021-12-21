Going Pro: Second UNCW soccer star drafted in two years

UNCW's Harding selected by Washington Spirit in NWSL draft Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second consecutive year, UNCW women’s soccer program has churned out a professional prospect.

After goalkeeper Sydney Schneider was selected by the Washington Spirit, it amazed senior forward Audrey Harding to hear her name drafted by the same team.

“Right after I Facetimed her and we we’re both kind of screaming a little bit,” said Audrey Harding. “We had talked about me hopefully joining the league, and said ‘Oh it would be so cool if we could be teammates again’… I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

That’s because she says it’s within close proximity to her hometown in Ohio, but also because of the style of play Washington utilizes. Audrey says she’s familiar with it.

“I’ve watched a lot of games,” said Audrey. “The way they move the ball, and transition. They play it of the back, play it out wide and switch it. I think that’s part of what we try to do at UNCW, especially switch the point of attack. Just the way they transition from offense to defense no matter who has the ball is something I am really pumped about because that’s what Chris (Neal) hammered down in our brains.”

Audrey had a remarkable career as a Seahawk, accounting for 63 total points – good for 7th all time in program history.

Now, she gets to continue her career at the professional level with a good friend and teammate.

CORRECTION: The video says Audrey is the only player in program history to have 20 goals and 20 assists, she is one of three players ever to tally those numbers.