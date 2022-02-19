Gospel singer and historian to perform at CFCC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A famous gospel singer and North Carolina historian will make a trip to the Southeast next Friday.

The New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity will host an Evening with Mary D. Williams. Williams weaves together African spirituals from the Civil War Era with modern anthems from the Civil Rights Movement. She says she uses her platform to connect generations of music and social change.

Happening at 7pm February 25 at the CFCC Union Station, the concert’s ticket are on sale for $30 each at cfcc.edu/marywilliams.

The event will take place during Black History Month, and could open up difficult conversations.

“Me setting the songs in placement and then singing the song,” Williams said, “but not only that, inviting the audience to participate. It sets such a cloak or blanket of comraderies, that we were able to have these difficult conversations.”