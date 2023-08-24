Govenor Roy Cooper stops in Wilmington to speak with North Carolina State Ports Authority

Last month, the North Carolina State Ports Authority reported record revenue of nearly $80 million dollars for the fiscal year. Cooper, also advocated for clean energy resources. Cooper explained that North Carolina is at the forefront of these rising technologies, including offshore wind energy.

“So, North Carolina is well positioned to take advantage of the offshore wind supply chain for the entire nation; and I talked to this board today about the potential of developing Radio Island. Making sure that we can create businesses that can supply the offshore wind industry,” said Governor Cooper.

Cooper also touched on the Medicaid Expansion, saying thousands of families are losing health insurance now that covid-era protections have expired. Medicaid expansion would provide coverage to single adults making about $20,000 a year or less. However, it cannot go into effect until lawmakers in Raleigh agree on a state budget.