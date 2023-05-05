Governor Cooper declines to sign bill reducing license waiting time for new drivers

Governor Cooper has declined to sign a bill which would have decreased the waiting time for new drivers to get their license (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has declined to sign a bill which would have reduced the amount of time a new driver would have to wait before receiving their license.

“For years, NC’s graduated drivers license process has significantly improved safety for all motorists, however, this legislation passed by a large margin because it should help reduce the waiting time for young people wanting their license,” Cooper said. “I have concerns that this law could make our roads less safe and I encourage the Division of Motor Vehicles and the legislature to monitor its effects closely.”

The original bill in essence extended and modified state law approved during the COVID-19 pandemic that shortened from 12 months to 6 months the time that a teenager had to hold the permit before getting what’s called a limited provisional license.

The bill passed 38-5 in March, reinstating the 6-month minimum for the rest of 2023 before settling permanently at nine months.

Current law says when an unsupervised driver carries family members under age 21, no unrelated person under 21 can also be a passenger.

The bill says the driver could ferry an unrelated passenger under 21 at the same time, but only for travel to and from school.

North Carolina has a three-step graduated license system for teen drivers that can begin at 15.

A child can receive a full provisional license as soon as age 16.5.