Great white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach

A 10-foot female great white shark washed ashore near 10th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

(Photo: File / Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)

Bystanders on the beach said there were multiple attempts to get the shark back in the ocean, but it kept washing back ashore and eventually died. Officials then removed it from the beach.

Bryan Fraizer, the principal investigator for shark research for the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Recourses (SCDNR) said the shark had no apparent hooking injuries related to fishing.

A necropsy showed the shark nodules on her spleen, but there was no conclusive cause of illness. Fraizer said these could indicate some sort of stressor or disease the shark had.

