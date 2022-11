Hampstead Kiwanis Park installs Christmas tree ahead of Friday’s lighting

A Christmas tree was installed over the weekend in the Hampstead Kiwanis Park (Photo: Pender County Parks and Recreation)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Christmas tree was installed over the weekend in the Hampstead Kiwanis Park ahead of a tree lighting ceremony this Friday.

This is the second year of the tree lighting ceremony held in the Park.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the lighting is set for 6:30 p.m.

Food trucks will be on hand for those who turn out to kick off the Christmas season.