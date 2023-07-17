Hannah Block Center seeks artists for ARTfall

The historic USO/Conmmunity Arts Center will host a juried show and sale September 22-30

Birds eye view of 2021 art show and sale at Hannah Block Arts Center in WIlmington, NC (photo courtesy of Mark Steelman Photography) Patrons enjoying arts exhibit at Hannah Block Center in Wilmington, NC during 2021 NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Calling all established and emerging artists! The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center wants you to submit you work for its 8th annual ARTfall event.

Both 2D and 3D art will be accepted, but you need to act quickly.

Deadline for submissions for the juried art show and sale is August 28, 2023 and accepted artists will be notified by September 1, 2023.

The event will be Sept. 22-30, 2023 at the Hannah Block Center, 120 S. 2nd St., Wilmington, NC.

Only original art completed in the last two years will be considered for entry into the show.

The $15 registration fee is non-refundable.

For more details and complete rules and regulations, visit here .