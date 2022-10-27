HAPPENING FRIDAY: Sixth annual Fiction to Fashion show for teens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, the New Hanover County Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Fiction to Fashion event at Cameron Art Museum.

The event invites students ages 13-18 to create runway designs out of discarded books, comics, cassette tapes, and other media. They then model their clothes in front of a crowd and judges.

Hannah Foy is a past winner who is now mentoring current participants. She says the creative process is different for everyone.

“I would always look at like literary characters and find things that I thought would be fun to recreate,” Foy said. “It’s just a lot of trial and error, it’s not easy making fashion out of paper.”

The judges will score each participant in a variety of categories, and the audience gets to vote on their favorite as well.

The event is free to attend and takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron Art Museum. Doors open at 6:30.

You can learn more about the event here.