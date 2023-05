Help out kids in need, enjoy seafood at Shriner’s Fish Fry in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, there’s a tasty way to help out kids in need at the Shriner’s Fish Fry.

The fish plates come with coleslaw and hushpuppies, and are $10 each.

The fish fry is happening in Burgaw, on Highway 53 across from the Piggly Wiggly.

They will be serving plates from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All money raised from the event goes to support children in need at the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.