‘Helpers of Our Farm’ holding guided tours of local farm

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A family-friendly event is being held Saturday at a farm in Brunswick County.

Guided educational tours are being offered every hour from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., lasting around 45 minutes each. A five dollar donation is suggested per guest.

You can learn about the farm animals of Helpers of Our Farm, a nonprofit organization centered around education, enriching the lives of the community with hands on learning, and therapeutic experiences.

Visitors are welcomed to bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy at the farm’s wooded picnic area.