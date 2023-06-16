“He’s a miracle”: Tow trucker driver recovering after hit and run in Brunswick County

PHOTO COURTESY: Janice Ross

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — John Bennette was struck by a hit and run driver last month in Brunswick County, His wife Kaye Bennette was told things were not looking promising at first, but he has other plans.

“Most people wouldn’t have survived the hit much less be awake and actually aware at this point…so he’s a miracle,” said Kaye Bennette.

Last month, John Bennette was hit on the side of Highway 17 while trying to tow a vehicle, instantly causing his life to change.

“John’s biggest concern is, he’s glad to be alive. He’s very thankful for all the doctors and nurses and everybody that has sent prayers, messages, phone calls, visits,” said Kaye.

Bennette suffered severe injuries to his body and brain when he was hit by an impaired driver, but all he’s worried about is his wife Kaye

“He’s worried that what’s going to happen to….me. But I keep telling him not to worry about me and to worry about himself and making sure that you know, the bills are paid and there’s food on the table. I told him not to worry about me, worry about himself.”

John Bennette has officially moved out of ICU at Grand Strand Medical Center.

“Stayed there one week. He went to a regular room for two days, now he’s in a nursing rehab floor, where they’re working with him doing nursing and rehab; OT, PT speech.”

Bennette says her husband is awake and talking and has also had his feeding tube removed.

During his recovery, the outreach and support has been immense.

“I put on Facebook I was going to need a wheelchair and ramp for the house. Within an hour, two different co-workers reached out and their church is helping us get the ramp. It’s been amazing,” Bennette explained.