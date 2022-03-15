Historic Wilmington foundation opens 2022 Preservation Awards nominations

(Photo: Historic Wilmington Foundation)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) is seeking nominees for its annual Preservation Awards in May, during National Preservation Month.

The nonprofit will be paying tribute to the homeowners, businesses, and contractors working to preserve and protect our built history through restoration, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, and more.

Nominated properties must be more than fifty years old, and projects must be completed from May 1, 2021 – May 1, 2022. The

awards fall into four categories:

● ADAPTIVE REUSE: a building that is preserved through a new use that maximizes the retention

of distinctive materials, features, spaces, and spatial relationships. The judging criteria are the

National Park Service Standards for Preservation.

● REHABILITATION: a building that is repaired and/or altered while preserving those portions or

features that convey its historical, cultural, or architectural values; features may include, but are

not limited to, porch columns, siding, balustrades, windows, and stairs. The judging criteria are

the National Park Service Standards for Rehabilitation

● RESTORATION: a building that accurately reflects the form, features, and character of the

building as it appeared at a particular period of time by replacing missing elements, removing

later elements, and limiting modern upgrades required to make the property functional. The

judging criteria are the National Park Service Standards for Restoration.

● APPROPRIATE NEW CONSTRUCTION: new construction that maintains a visual distinction

between old and new while maintaining a respect for the character, mass, and materials of the

adjacent historic buildings. The judging criteria is the Wilmington Historic Districts and

Landmarks Design Standard 4.2 for new residential construction or standard 5.4 for new

commercial construction.

HWF will honor award recipients at a ceremony on Thursday, May 19th from 6pm – 7:30pm in the City Council Chambers at Thalian Hall (310 Chestnut Street).

Completed applications must be received by April 15, 2022.

For more information and to submit a nominee, click here. Only electronic applications are accepted.