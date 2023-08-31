History with ‘Hud’: How the North Carolina Aquarium system came to be

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The three North Carolina Aquariums dotting the coast in Roanoke Island, Pine Knoll Shores and Fort Fisher draw over one million combined visitors each year. But they didn’t begin as aquariums.

The three sites were established in September of 1976 as Marine Science Centers. It wasn’t until ten years later, in 1986, they were renamed as aquariums. All three have been accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1990.

As their popularity grew, all three aquariums shut down at various times over the span of several years for expansion work. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher was closed from November 1999 through March of 2002, reopening as a 92,000 square foot building with 455,000 gallons of water held in exhibits, an increase of nearly 400,000 gallons from the original.

The Aquarium in Fort Fisher focuses on educating visitors of natural habitats and waters of the Cape Fear region, housing 240 species and nearly 4,000 animals. It houses the largest of the North Carolina Aquarium’s saltwater exhibits, with the 235,000 gallon Cape Fear Shoals, a two story replica of an offshore reef, showcasing sharks, stingrays and more.

Some of the most popular animals include albino alligator Luna, bald eagle Maverick, and newly-added Asian small clawed otter pups, Gemma, Kai, Ren, Stella, Mae and Selene.

The increase in animal cuteness has also brought an increase in visitor numbers. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher set a record last year, with over 500,000 visitors. That number will likely continue to grow as more people learn of the great work being done and the awesome animals to see at the three North Carolina Aquariums.

Meteorologist Matthew Huddleston (‘Hud’) has always had two major loves – weather and history. While you can watch him talk about weather each evening on WWAY, he looks forward to bringing you a little piece of history each Thursday on WWAY’s website.