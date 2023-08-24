History with ‘Hud’: The story behind the Wilmington Fire and Police Departments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the City of Wilmington has grown in the nearly 300 years since its founding, so has the Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department. But they each came from humble beginnings.

The first law enforcement in the city started with the Sheriff’s Office. Records indicate the first Sheriff of New Hanover County was named in 1739, the same year Wilmington was incorporated. Prison cells at the time were located outside, beneath the Burgwin-Wright House, where they are still visible today.

The Wilmington Police Department didn’t kick off until over 100 years later, with the first officer being hired in 1847. The Department was originally located in the basement of City Hall, where it remained until 1962.

It was in that year the Atlantic Coast Railroad sold their facility on Red Cross Street to the City of Wilmington for $2 million. The Department remained there until construction of their current facility on Bess Street was completed in December of 2006 at a cost of $24 million.

The Wilmington Police Department is now nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, and employs around 250 worn personnel and 100 civilian personnel.

A museum was opened earlier this year to highlight the history of the Department and the role it has played in keeping Wilmington safe for nearly 200 years.

The Wilmington Fire Department has been doing their part to protect residents for around the same amount of time. The Fire Department began their efforts in 1846 (a year before the Wilmington Police Department began) with a group of volunteers known as the Wilmington Hook and Ladder Company.

The group wouldn’t be officially chartered until 1867, but they worked hard to keep blazes under control, manually hauling equipment through the streets of the Port City from their clubhouse at 313 Dock Street.

The first full-time paid fire department began on December 1, 1897, consisting of 30 men, three steam fire engines and one hook and ladder truck.

Following the turn of the century, the first motorized equipment was purchased, consisting of two combination trucks, in 1912. In 1914 a motor drawn aerial was added and in 1917 a motorized 500 gallons per minute engine brought visitors from far and wide to see the “modern” equipment. By 1920, the department was fully motorized.

The headquarters for the Department have moved several times over the years, being located in the 32,000 square foot facility at 801 Market Street since 1999.

The Department now consists of more than 200 professional firefighters and staff personnel dedicated to the safety of the residents and visitors to the City of Wilmington. There are nine stations (with a 10th on the way in late 2024) strategically placed through the city to ensure rapid fire response calls.

With safety as their number one concern, the Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department have worked 24/7 for centuries to serve the citizens of their city.

Meteorologist Matthew Huddleston (‘Hud’) has always had two major loves – weather and history. While you can watch him talk about weather each evening on WWAY, he looks forward to bringing you a little piece of history each Thursday on WWAY’s website.