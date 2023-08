Hoggard coach using tragedy for triumph: The Michael Bowen Story

Michael Bowen was diagnosed as a 'walking quadriplegic' after car accident, but that won't stop him

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In the first line to open his book, Michael Bowen writes, “For 35 years, I told myself that no one would want to read a book about what happened to me…”

That book, ‘The Viewfinder‘, has a near-perfect 4.8 star rating on Amazon.