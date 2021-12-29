Hoggard Holiday Classic: Day 1 results

Many area teams competed in the inaugural basketball showcase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first day of action resulted in some wins and losses for both our area teams boys and girls.

See the highlights in the video below.

Girls scores

EE Smith 60 – Laney 37

East Bladen 57 – Ashley 45

Topsail 56 – Whiteville 44

Northern Guilford 41 – Hoggard 33

Cardinal Gibbons 71 – West Carteret 33

Boys

Ashley 50 – East Bladen 43

Holly Springs 82 – Heide Trask 49

Panther Creek 76 – Topsail 27

Northern Guilford 59 – Hoggard 53