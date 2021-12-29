Hoggard Holiday Classic: Day 1 results
Many area teams competed in the inaugural basketball showcase
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first day of action resulted in some wins and losses for both our area teams boys and girls.
See the highlights in the video below.
Girls scores
EE Smith 60 – Laney 37
East Bladen 57 – Ashley 45
Topsail 56 – Whiteville 44
Northern Guilford 41 – Hoggard 33
Cardinal Gibbons 71 – West Carteret 33
Boys
Ashley 50 – East Bladen 43
Holly Springs 82 – Heide Trask 49
Panther Creek 76 – Topsail 27
Northern Guilford 59 – Hoggard 53