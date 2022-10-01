Holden Beach water and sewer repairs complete, all business resumes

Holden Beach, NC (WWAY) – Holden Beach water and sewer repairs are now complete and all business is open, according to Emergency Management Director Alan Holden.

A State of Emergency was issued for the Town of Holden Beach as impacts of Ian could be felt Friday.

According to the town, wind gusts reached upwards of 36 mph, with the threat of storm surge reaching the dunes at high tide Friday night.