Home destroyed, dog missing after house fire in Holden Beach

Holden Beach house fire on January 13, 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach Police say a home is a total loss after a fire Thursday night.

Several agencies responded to a house fire on Holden Beach just after 6. p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Ocean Boulevard West.

The Holden Beach Police Chief said two people were in the home when the fire happened. Everyone got out safely, but a dog that was in the home is missing.

The Police Chief said the home was under construction at the time.

Neighbors told WWAY the dog is a German Shepherd and are asking people to be on the look out for the dog.

We will have more information tonight at 10 and 11.