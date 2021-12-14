“Home” for the Holidays: UNCW basketball player’s family surprises her for Christmas

Vita Stam is from the Netherlands, and the team helped facilitate an off-the-court assist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On December 6th, after the Seahawk’s had just practiced, Vita Stam heard a yell from Coach Barefoot’s office.

“Coach Barefoot wants to see you right now,” Freshman guard Jayde Gamble hollered at the Dutch Junior forward. “You did something wrong with your loop with your equipment in the locker room!”

But that was a guise to lure Vita to the office, where her brother, Pieter, and her parents, Patricia and Jan, we’re eagerly waiting. Because of the pandemic, the family had not been with Vita for almost two years. Vita knew they were coming to the United States for Christmas, but had no idea the team had colluded with the family to offer her this golden moment.

As Vita came in to the office. She locked eyes with Pieter, and embraced. “I was happy,” said Vita, narrating the video. ” After a year and 8 months… it was rough.”

That followed with hugs from mom and dad, and happy tears.

This is beautiful!!!! Vita’s parents and brother from the Netherlands make a surprise visit to our @UNCWwomenshoops locker room! ❤️❤️ #FamilyEverything pic.twitter.com/k5LITKh3fx — Karen Barefoot (@UNCWBarefoot) December 6, 2021

“(It was) Overwhelming. Like you are complete again,” said Mt. Stam. “You miss each other a lot, even with once or twice contact a week. It is totally different than holding each other.”

Coach Barefoot routinely uses family as a talking point to her team. She says this moment, and having the enitre team be a part of it, was great for Vita and the squad. Coach even struggled to keep the secret from Vita because she was so excited about it.

“The way we did it, and how we did it, was really special,” said Barefoot. “They just wanted to see her face when she saw her family. Family is everything to us. We talk about family defense, sharing the ball, sacrifice a good shot for a great shot… being a good team. I’m just very excited for her.”

Coach adds part of her responsibility is being an extension of her players’ parents when they can’t be here.

“I always ay I’m Coach Barefoot and I’m Mama Barefoot. For me, it’s a care factor. I want to make sure they are safe. I want to make sure they know they can trust me to be there no matter what. That’s just always been my philosophy.”

Vita’s brother and father played basketball before her, and had successful careers in the Netherlands. But when Vita was 8 years old, the family had a sense her talents could transcend her native country, and it could offer opportunities for her abroad. She was playing very well against both female and male competition when her coach told her family that Vita was good enough to play in the States.

“It was after a tournament in Austria where she was playing really well. We went home, in about two months, we had about 60 emails to 100 emails from all over America to say we are interested in Vita,” said Mrs. Stam. The family had to create a spread sheet to keep up and organize all the interest their daughter was getting.

Mom and Dad joined Zoom calls to inquire to coaches about their schools, and Vita’s potential role within that program.

“Vita really had the ambition to go to the Untied States from – as youngster,” said Mrs. Stam. “We followed her dream. We have to. I can say as a mother, I don’t want you to go, but then I think I would have a little problem with my daughter.”

Vita says she rationalizes sacrifices like having a normal childhood and being away from family because of the level of competition of basketball here entices her.

“It definitely has helped. I became better at basketball, it helps me keep going.” She says she’s very thankful that her team helped her have this moment.

“When I first came here, I already knew everybody had my back,” Vita added. “It wasn’t just necessarily that moment. I think this team is great, and that moment was great.”

During practice the past few days, Coach says she’s noticed a different Vita.

“Vita has been aggressive. And she’s playing free and loose! So we are trying to figure out how to get cut outs of her family – her mom, dad, brother – and when they leave, we’ll just put them out there… She’s playing with a lot of confidence and I’m getting really excited.”

The family will spend Christmas together. They say Merry Christmas, or in Dutch, Vrolijk Kerstfeest.

From the WWAY family, Vrolijk Kerstfeest to you as well, Stam family.