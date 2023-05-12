Multiple crews fight housefire in Wrightsville Beach

Tanner Blue,

 

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a housefire at Wrightsville Beach.

Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, along with Wilmington and New Hanover Fire Departments, battled a fire at this home last night on Auditorium circle around 11 P.M on May 11th.

Crews quickly put out the flames, fortunately no one was injured. A working fire alarm alerted the homeowners to the danger.

The fire remains under investigation.

