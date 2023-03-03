How to replace your recalled air fryer

Cosori recalls millions of air fryers for a potential defect and sets up a recall web site for replacement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People across the country, and here in the Cape Fear, are disabling a popular brand of air fryer, and applying to get a replacement after Cosori recalled millions of its products.

The recalled models can be found here .

The original Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice is available here .

WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina team talked about the recall Friday, Mar. 3 when co-host Donna Gregory discovered she has one of the recalled models.

According to the Cosori recall web site:

“After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The health and safety of COSORI users is our highest priority; we are recalling certain air fryers out of an abundance of caution. COSORI customers with a recalled air fryer will be offered a replacement product.”

Cosori says to stop using the air fryer and submit an online recall application here .

The replacement process involves cutting the cord of the air fryer, writing down the serial number and then placing that piece of paper near the air fryer while snapping photos to submit to the Cosori website.

Once the application is received, Cosori gives no timetable for replacing each air fryer but offers a registration number to allow users to check on the progress.