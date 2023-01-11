Hundreds of UNCW students wait in line for basketball game against College of Charleston

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the biggest games for the UNCW Men’s Basketball team in recent memory is happening Wednesday night.

Hundreds of students were lined up outside of Trask Coliseum to try and get the remaining tickets for the sold out game.

This is the student section line 2 and a half hours before tip off tonight for @uncwmenshoops against Charleston pic.twitter.com/z2L7H0JpUD — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) January 11, 2023

UNCW officials said 1,200 seats are available to students on a first come, first serve basis.

Wednesday is also the first day of the spring semester for UNCW.

Yesterday, WWAY spoke with the Commissioner of the Colonial Athletic Association who said this is the biggest game he’s ever been a part of during his time in the CAA conference.

The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Fans can watch the game with a FloSports subscription, listen to Mike Vaccaro (the voice of the Seahawks) on 95.9 The Breeze, and tune in to WWAY News at 11 p.m. for a full recap with Jake Eichstaedt.