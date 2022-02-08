ILM holds ribbon cutting for airport expansion project

Ribbon cutting held for airport expansion project (Photo: Wilmington International Airport)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport held a ribbon cutting for its terminal expansion project on Monday, Feb 7.

Approximately 300 people turned out to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new terminal, including New Hanover County Commissioners.

With ILM’s terminal expansion, the airport has expanded their size by more than 75% and ILM has increased capacity to accommodate current and future growth.

ILM now has new gate space, new gate seating, new restrooms, and new and expanded concession space.

The new space officially opens to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

It features a “Loggerhead Labyrinth” terrazzo floor design by local artist Jill Webb, the Parks Griffin Plaza and a historical area.