ILM practices emergency response with county, city partners

5 exercise fire 3 ILM emergency training on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo: ILM

3 exercise fire 1 ILM emergency training on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo: ILM

2 collaborative partners ILM emergency training on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo: ILM

WILMINGTON (WWAY)— Wilmington International Airport held its triennial full scale emergency exercise in line with FAA regulations on Saturday. The exercise focused on ILM response and coordination efforts with local partners in response to an emergency at the airport.

Held every three years, this full-scale exercise simulates an emergency at the airport and offers an opportunity for ILM Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters and staff to practice their emergency response, as well as train alongside the airport’s mutual aid partners. Partners participating in the exercise included the FAA, New Hanover County Emergency Management, New Hanover County Fire Rescue, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Novant Health EMS, Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross, Airlink, the City of Wilmington Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, GE EMS, and airlines.

“Safety is a top priority for ILM and this full-scale exercise allows us to ensure the airport and mutual aid response agencies are as prepared as possible to respond to an emergency. Well-trained staff and strong partnerships are key in the event a response is needed at the airport. We appreciate all our mutual aid partners, tenants, staff, and volunteers that assisted in this exercise,” Jeff Bourk, Airport Director at ILM, said in a press release.

“Today’s exercise at ILM was a great opportunity for collaboration between numerous partners committed to public safety in our community,” New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still said. “While we certainly hope we never have to put these protocols into action, it’s great to know the lines of communication are open and strong relationships are in place, which will lead to a quick response if the need arises.”

The full-scale exercise was held alongside functional exercises throughout the week to support airport fire training efforts for fire suppression and response tactics.