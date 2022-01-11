Important tips to keep your heating bills from rising as temperatures fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures begin to fall, heating bills are going up.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy says people are often caught by surprise during the cold winter months when they see a major rise in their heating costs.

But Brooks says you don’t have to break the bank to stay warm.

He says there are several inexpensive ways to offset the falling temperatures.

“You can counteract some of that change by using a ceiling fan in your home to help circulate that heat better so that you feel more comfortable,” Brooks said.

Brooks says there are also free ways to fight the chill that are often overlooked.

“If you have a window on the sunny side of your home, open those blinds during the day or curtains so that you can let that heat in,” Brooks added. “Use that greenhouse effect in your home to generate some heat for you.”

Brooks says once you get your home to the perfect temperature it’s just as important to make sure you don’t allow any of that heat to go to waste.

“Using weather stripping on those doors and caulking around those windows can make a huge difference on your bill just by keeping that warm air in the home, instead of sending it outside,” Brooks said.