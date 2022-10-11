Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29

Alex Highsmith Family Foundation co-sponsoring event to raise scholarship money for New Hanover County seniors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron.

Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family.

Now, nearly two years later, the support continues with a fundraising 5K and fun-run race in memory of Carly Rae.

Baron was a friend and schoolmate of current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, so his family foundation decided to co-sponsor the fundraiser.

Part of the fun includes a raffle for tickets to the Carolina Panthers home game Dec. 18 against the Steelers.

Proceeds from the run will go toward academic scholarships in Baron’s memory for seniors at New Hanover County schools.

Highsmith’s father, Sam Highsmith, says the event is also a vehicle to help raise awareness about ending gun violence.

“Our community obviously has been affected negatively by it,” he explained, “and we want to do something more to bring some positive light and try to help end this thing.”

The race is Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eugene Ashley High School, 555 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy, Wilmington, NC beginning at 9 a.m.

For a list of events or to sign up as a runner, click here.

If you can’t attend the run but want to run virtually or donate to the fundraiser, click here.