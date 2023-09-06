Inaugural Sunset on Summer music festival Sept. 9 at Oak Island

The festival features live bands, food trucks, a DJ and a kids' area to create fun for the whole family.

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of live music, great food and a party atmosphere to usher in the end of summer, Oak Island, NC is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

It’s the inaugural Sunset on Summer music festival, and it promises fun for the whole family.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Middleton Park Complex, 4610 E. Dolphin Dr. in Oak Island.

The schedule includes performances by The Band of Oz, Landslide, and 20 Ride, as well as food trucks and a kids’ play area.

There will be craft beer and wine, spirits, and merchandise for sale on site, and the event will end with a fireworks show.

For more information, visit here .