iPhone celebrating 15 years since it was first released in 2007

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a decade and a half since Apple released its iPhone on June 29, 2007.

The phone went on sale just under 6 months after its announcement on January 9th.

Apple’s first iPhone came in a 4 GB and 8 GB version, costing $499 and $599, respectively.

The latest iPhone 13 is available in six colors, and comes with either 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The phones run $799, $899 and $1,099, respectively.