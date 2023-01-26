James McKamey sentenced to death for killing retired Columbus County music teacher

James McKamey has been sentenced to death by a jury (Photo: Justin Smith/The News Reporter)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has reached a decision on the fate of James McKamey.

A Columbus County jury decided on the death penalty for McKamey, who received his sentence Thursday morning.

This comes after hours of deliberation by the jury on Wednesday with no decision reached.

The jury found McKamey guilty of first degree murder of Carol Greer on January 18th, along with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

McKamey was also found guilty of assaulting and trying to kill Reshonta Love.

