Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work

Jean Beasley has received an award for her lifelong sea turtle work (Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact.

She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation.

Beasley created the rescue and rehabilitation center in memory of her late daughter, Karen, back in 1997.

Jean was with the center from its creation through her retirement in 2021.