Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) — Joe Rogan issued an apology on Instagram Saturday after artist India Arie posted a compilation of the podcaster frequently using the N-Word on his podcast.

Rogan used the word more than 20 times in the clips, which he said were compiled over a span of 12 years. In his apology, Rogan said it’s the “most regretful and shameful thing” he has ever had to address publicly.

“I know that to most people, there’s no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that,” he said. “Now, I haven’t said it in years,” Rogan added.

Arie is among a number of musical artists who asked that their music be removed from Spotify because of Covid-19 misinformation aired on Rogan’s show. The Grammy-award winner said that while she empathizes with artists who asked for their content to be taken off due to Covid-19 misinformation, her protest is also about his language around race.

Arie used the #DeleteSpotify hashtag to her almost 1 million followers on Instagram.