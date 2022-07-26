Julia Olson-Boseman’s attorney releases statement regarding Boseman’s legal battles

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A day after the New Hanover Democratic Party called on New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman to resign, her attorney issued a statement today.

“Ms. Boseman has a deep and sincere respect for the judicial system and is committed to complying with the court’s order directing her to produce documents and information to the State Bar. At present, she is making every effort to obtain the documents the Bar is seeking.”

The status of Olson-Boseman remains unclear after she did not turn in financial documents to the NC State Bar by Friday night, nor did she report to the Wake County jail by the Friday deadline.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, it has not received any arrest warrants related to Olson-Boseman.