Jungle Rapids employees make an original song and video, titled “Grateful”

After years of the pandemic, the song was made as a way to focus on being grateful as 2022 comes to a close.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two employees at Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park in Wilmington have come together to create an uplifting song that even includes its own TikTok dance.

“Grateful” serves as a reminder to practice gratitude as 2022 comes to a close, and we try to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Williams is the indoor general manager for Jungle Rapids.

He wrote and sang the song alongside co-worker Marry-Hannah, who provides vocals and a chorus.

The idea came about while employees were thinking of a fun way to ring in the new year. Things started to come together, and in less than a month, the song was written and ready to go.

Williams then took the role of editing the video into his own hands, and had friends from across the country help out with the TikTok dance.

The song and video can be viewed in it’s complete form by clicking here.

Williams says that he hopes the song reminds everyone to take a moment to be grateful for loved ones, friends, and anything that brings them joy at the end of each day.

“When you’ve come through the last three years like we have, being grateful and being thankful that you have family is a good thing. And if you have family that all you do is fight with, you’ve got to be thankful for them too.” Williams laughs and says, “Because at least you have someone to have a good fight with.”

Click here to go to Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park’s website for more about the park and team members.