Junior League of Wilmington hosting 15th annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event is returning to Wilmington for its 15th year.

The Junior League of Wilmington’s 15th Annual Touch-A-Truck is happening Sunday, October 15.

It’s scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The first hour will be horn and light free.

This family-friendly event gives attendees the opportunity to touch, climb on, explore, and ask questions about their favorite trucks, cars, and construction equipment in a safe and supervised environment. Touch-A-Truck® is an educational community event that allows children and their families to see and engage with various vehicles and heavy machinery and meet the people who build, protect, and serve the Wilmington community. The event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets can be purchased online until midnight on Friday, October 13. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event. You can purchase a family 4-pack for $22 or a single ticket for $6.

The Junior League of Wilmington is a non-profit organization focused on empowering women to enrich and improve our community through effective action and leadership as trained volunteers. JLW was founded in 1952 and, throughout our 70-year history, has contributed countless hours and over $1 million to many projects and local organizations, as well as founded or co-founded the Carousel Center, DREAMS, and the Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

Click here for more information about the event and the Junior League of Wilmington.