Jury deliberations begin on 1995 rape case

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — On Friday in New Hanover County, deliberations were underway about for a case spanning all the way back to 1995.

Freddie Jackson, who has been in prison since 1997 for multiple other convictions, is on trial for new charges for a rape in 1995. In 2020, WPD say a DNA rape test kit linked Jackson to the crime after he allegedly robbed a convenient store in Wilmington and raped a woman working there at the time.

The state and the defense made their closing arguments to the jury in court Friday morning. We are still waiting for a verdict and will keep you updated.