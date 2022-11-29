Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue receives new X-ray machine to treat injured, sick turtles

A new X-ray machine is helping the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Protection Program treat turtles more effectively (Photo: Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is celebrating the arrival of a new X-ray machine.

Staff say the important technology will improve their diagnosis and treatment of sick and injured sea turtles.

Images from the machine can show hooks, broken bones, pneumonia, osteoarthritis, and many other conditions.

The organization says money for the equipment came from donors on last year’s Giving Tuesday.