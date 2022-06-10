Keep your furry friends safe this summer: fireworks known to cause panic attacks in dogs

While some pet owners may think their dog is just spooked by the noise, they are unaware that their pet is actually experiencing "noise aversion".

Pet Health: Owners beware of dogs suffering from noise aversion during the holiday (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Large gatherings, barbeques and fireworks are among us as independence day celebrations start to kick off.

While it may be fun for some, these loud noises and sounds can trigger fear and anxiety in dogs, causing them to scurry away, hide under beds, and have unusual reactions.

While some pet owners may think their dog is just spooked by the noise, they are unaware that their pet is experiencing “noise aversion”, which is similar to when a person experiences a panic attack.

Panic attacks in humans are usually generalized as a “fight or flight” reaction, becoming terrified that they are dying without a rational cause, and having physical reactions such as heart palpitations, numbness in hands and feet, and trouble breathing.

Summer can be noisy, which is no fun for our beloved furry friends.

According to Zoetis Inc., two out of three dogs show signs of fear and anxiety associated with noise, which causes unneeded distress and suffering.

Of these dogs, 81% or more react out of fear to the sound of fireworks.

It’s not only fireworks that can cause noise aversion, but other common household sounds as well such as alarms, vacuums and sirens.

Any or all of these things can be triggers for your pet.

It is important to keep an eye on noises that trigger unusual behavior for your dog.