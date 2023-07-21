‘Ken and Barbie’ show up for “Barbie” movie at The Pointe 14

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The much anticipated “Barbie” movie has finally arrived in theatres and some people who showed up to watch it in Wilmington were in for a big surprise.

Dozens of fans showed up for the daytime screenings of the movie and they met a real life “Ken and Barbie” at The Pointe Fourteen movie theatre.

Wearing blonde hair, stylish wardrobe and pink corvette, they greeted fans of the film and took pictures with them.

Dane Britt and Tela Alley dressed up as the popular characters for the movie. They wanted to give fans something extra when they saw the movie today. According to the couple, it was just as much fun for them as the folks there to see the movie.

“It’s been fun, no it’s been great. Everybody’s been very receptive, the staff here has been very helpful, so it was a lot of fun. Lot of kids got to hangout, take pictures and stuff, it was great,” said Dane Britt who dressed up as Ken.

“I’m a huge barbie fan, so just to be able to show off a little bit has been really fun, but just the whole experience has been awesome, cause everyone else is able to love it as well,” said Tela Alley who dressed up as Barbie.