Knights of Columbus hosting annual soccer challenge

Boys and girls age 9-14 compete for a spot in the District Championship

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Knights of Columbus Council #1074 will be holding their annual Soccer Challenge on August 10 starting at 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Town Creek Park located at 6420 Ocean Hwy. E Winnabow, NC. and August 12 starting at 9 AM till noon at Maides Park at 1101 Manly Ave., Wilmington, NC.

The Soccer Challenge is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Each player will be allowed 15 shots on goal from the designated penalty line for their age group. Each player will receive a certificate that they participated and each age group winner will receive a trophy and will advance to compete in the District Championship at another date.

If you would like to participate or need further information, please contact Ron Thompson by phone or text at 609-802-6321. Soccer Challenge entry forms can be received by email. There is no cost to participate. Entry Forms will be available at the site of the competition please come early