Kure Beach town leaders discuss plans for 2022 paid parking & the $700,000 in 2021 revenue

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town leaders met Monday morning to discuss the future of paid parking in Kure Beach.

Officials say they’re moving forward with the majority of their plan from last year, with any changes being decided on during their next scheduled meeting in February.

Leaders add that the more that $700,000 dollars in revenue Kure Beach brought in from paid parking in 2021 will go into a general fund to be used where it’s needed around the town.