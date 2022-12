Last day to donate to our ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign is Thursday

Time is running out to donate to 'Toys for Tots' at our station (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Time is quickly running out to donate to WWAY’s ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign.

Thursday is the final day you can stop by our studio in Leland to donate a new, unwrapped toy.

You can come by 1224 Magnolia Village Way and drop it into the box in our front lobby.

The non-profit has been helping families in need since 1947.

All toys collected at our station will stay in the Cape Fear region.