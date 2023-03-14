Learn-a-palooza focuses on making science, math and reading fun for K-6

Local non-profit partners with Young Scientist Academy for March 18 Event geared toward elementary students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Whoever thinks kids don’t want to go to class on the weekends probably has not met new-age educator Angelica Colvin.

This dynamo founded Gels Learning Lab in Wilmington, NC after realizing she needed to be out of the classroom and giving students a hands-on learning experience.

Her website addresses the challenges students face since Covid 19 shut down schools for several semesters.

According to the site, “Gel’s Learning Lab aims to meet students where they are and creates learning environments specific to their individual needs.”

On Saturday, March 18, Gels will offer a “Learn-a-Palooza” where students can reconnect with the joy of curiosity, learning and discovery.

Colvin recently stopped by Good Morning Carolina for a conversation with co-host Donna Gregory.

“We hope students leave excited about education.” Colvin explained. “Students in grades kindergarten to sixth grade can expect games and high-energy activities practicing math facts and reading skills.”

The event will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Friends School of Wilmington, 207 Pine Grove Drive. The cost is $35 but Colvin said scholarships are available.

Colvin said in addition to admission, students will receive lunch, snacks, and a gift certificate to shop with Roasted Bookery, a local bookstore that highlights multicultural stories.

For more information or to register, visit here .