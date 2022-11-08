Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday.

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.

Trees being given away include Sycamore, White Oak and Swamp White Oak tree species.

Pre-registration is not required, but organizers expect trees to go quickly.